Conrad obit

Elton Wayne Conrad, 80, of Dothan, AL, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

Wayne was born March 10, 1940 to the late Elzie Bartow Conrad and Audrey Hatcher Conrad. In his early years, Wayne worked for Sears in Tallahassee. He later worked as park ranger at the Florida Caverns State Park. Wayne retired from the life insurance business after working with Liberty National Life Insurance Company and American General (AIG). In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and woodworking.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Wayne is survived locally by his nephew, Bruce Conrad of Marianna and niece, Karen Conrad of Panama City; and many more nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Private graveside service will be conducted at Riverside Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.