Conley obit

Reverend Jerry Lee Conley, 80, of Marianna, FL, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at his residence.

Jerry was born November 30, 1940 in Warren, Michigan to the late Lawrence and Vesta Perry Conley. He enlisted in the United States Army in April of 1959 and served his country until 1962, having earned the rank of an E5. Jerry loved the Lord above all else and was an ordained minister at the Ascension Lutheran Church in Marianna as well as Grace Lutheran Church of Bonifay, FL as an interim pastor. He graduated from the Concordia Theological Seminary in Ft. Wayne, Indiana with his Master’s degree.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandsons, Bruce Dubay, Michael Hobbs, and Shawn Boylan.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Sherrie Stevens; mother, Vesta P. Conley of Marianna, FL; daughters, Vesta Watts and husband, Martin of Madison, AL, Pamela Doyle of Orange Park, FL, Linda McCreary and husband, John of Elkhart, IN, Janet Wickstrom and husband, David of Granger, IN; sons, Joe Boylan and wife, Patricia of Greenwood, Florida and Ray Boylan and wife, Marikay of Marion, Indiana; 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; two brothers, Lawrence M. Conley and Mark A. Conley; two sisters, Trudy S. Lee and Vee Ann Weiferman.

Funeral services for Jerry will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Ascension Lutheran Church in Marianna with Reverend Thomas Wright officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.