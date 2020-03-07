Congressman Neal Dunn to speak at Chipola commencement May 7

MARIANNA—U.S. Congressman Neal R. Dunn will deliver the Commencement Address at the Chipola College 2020 Commencement Ceremony, Thursday, May 7, at 7 p.m., at the Dothan Civic Center. The address is 126 St. Andrews Street, Dothan, AL, 36303.

Congressman Dunn represents Florida’s 2nd congressional district which consists of the eastern part of the Florida Panhandle along with much of the Big Bend region along the Emerald Coast. Dr. Dunn serves on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and the Subcommittee on Health and the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. He also serves on the House Committee on Agriculture and the Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management and the Subcommittee on Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research. He also serves on the Doctors Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Dr. Dunn grew up in an Army family and was stationed at over 20 places before college including in Vietnam during middle school. He was an Eagle Scout and National Merit Scholar before graduating from Washington and Lee University. After medical school at George Washington, he joined the US Army as a surgeon completing his residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center (WRAMC) and Surgical Fellowship at Duke University. He continued his surgical career in many stations around the world before settling in Bay County in 1990.

Dr. Dunn was a surgeon in Panama City for 25 years and founding president of the Advanced Urology Institute, a 45-physician practice with over 400 employees. He also founded the Bay Regional Cancer Center and pursued a special interest in advanced Prostate Cancer.

Counted as members of the Chipola College Class of 2020 are all who will complete degrees or certificates from December of 2019 to May of 2020 or during the Summer 2020 terms. Diplomas will be awarded for Bachelor of Science, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts and Workforce Development Certificates. Chipola graduates may invite an unlimited number of family members and guests to share the event. The ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube.

For information about the graduation ceremony, contact the Admissions and Records Office at 850-718-2311 or visit www.chipola.edu.