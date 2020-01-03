Congressman Dunn’s statement on the death of terrorist leader Qassem Soleimani

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) issued the following statement on the United States mission that killed terrorist leader Qassem Soleimani:

“President Trump’s decisive actions in the Middle East sent a clear message to the world that the United States will not let attacks against our country go unpunished.

“The strikes led to the death of Qassem Soleimani, the known terrorist leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force. Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans and thousands of Syrians. His reign of terror is now over.

“We will continue to work with President Trump to ensure our military has the tools to root out terrorism both at home and abroad.”