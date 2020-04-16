Congressman Dunn supports replenishing funding for the Paycheck Protection Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (FL-02) released the following statement regarding the need to replenish funds for the Paycheck Protection Program.

“When the CARES Act was passed last month, I was optimistic that Congress was going to put Americans first during this difficult and unprecedented time and commit to save our small businesses. Unfortunately, we’ve reached a point where Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer are more concerned about funding government programs that are already funded rather than the urgent need to renew a vital lifeline for our nation’s small businesses. I find it alarming that some of my peers are holding hostage essential funding that has now run dry. Now is not the time to play dirty politics. We must put the well-being of this nation first.”