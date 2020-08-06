Congressman Dunn supports President Trump’s effort to buy American

PANAMA CITY, FL – Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. issued the following statement after President Donald Trump signed the “Buy American” executive order that calls on federal agencies to purchase essential drugs and medical supplies in the U.S.

“I applaud President Trump and his Administration for taking the initiative to make our nation more independent as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic. For far too long, we’ve relied on suppliers outside of the United States and our allies for medical supplies and essential prescription drugs. This puts us in a vulnerable position. Americans should not have to fear shortages of critical medicines or other supplies. This executive order puts us one step closer to renewing, restoring, and rebuilding our nation.”

President Trump’s executive order aims to guard against shortages of critical medical supplies and prescription drugs due to breakdowns in the global supply chain. The Administration is not currently specifying exactly which drugs or supplies should be manufactured in the U.S. The President designated that the Food and Drug Administration will make that determination.