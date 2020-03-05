Congressman Dunn supports Coronavirus preparedness and response funding

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (FL-02) released the following statement about the passage of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act (H.R. 6074), which would provide $7.8 billion in emergency funding for the U.S. response to Coronavirus.

“I’ve been working closely with the Trump Administration to properly assess this outbreak, and I’m pleased that the House has given the Administration the funds necessary to appropriately respond. As a physician who is well-versed in outbreaks and pandemics, I cannot stress enough how important it is to be well-prepared. This funding will be used to make diagnostic tests more broadly available, develop medicine to treat those who are affected, assist the Food & Drug Administration in preventing shortages, and expedite vaccine and therapeutic developments. This is a huge step in the right direction, and I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues and this Administration to keep Americans safe.”