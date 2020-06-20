Congressman Dunn shows Secretary of Interior around Florida’s Second Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, the Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt spent two days touring Florida’s Second Congressional District with Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (Florida-2). The Secretary’s trip consisted of examining environmental restoration and reviewing Hurricane Michael recovery methods.

Secretary Bernhardt kicked off the tour at Half Hitch Tackle in Panama City Beach. Tom Putnam, the store owner, graciously showed the Secretary and Congressman Dunn around the store while discussing impacts on commercial and recreational fishing industries. While COVID-19 has created further devastation to these industries, Half Hitch has expanded their business since landfall of Hurricane Michael, stating this is a sign that people are once again returning to the area for tourism and fishing.

“The visit to Half Hitch Tackle highlights what I love most about Florida’s Second Congressional District – our resiliency,” said Congressman Dunn. “It was important to me that Secretary Bernhardt get a firsthand look into our recovery process and how our economy has been heavily impacted by both Hurricane Michael and the pandemic.”

The tour continued onto Gulf County, where local elected officials met with Secretary Bernhardt and Congressman Dunn to tour the beautiful Cape San Blas to discuss long sought-after changes to the Coastal Barrier Resources Act system, as well as other projects to expand economic opportunities in the region.

Throughout multiple stops, U.S. Fish and Wildlife staff who serve throughout North Florida presented specific data on the preservation efforts specifically to restore the unique ecosystem in the Panhandle both on shore and inland. On Thursday, Secretary Bernhardt and Congressman Dunn got a hands-on experience while assisting with a prescribed burn at St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge Otter Lake Recreation Area.

“Prescribed burns have become almost second nature to Florida, especially in our district. What many do not realize is that prescribed controlled burns are essential to responsibly maintaining our forests and ecosystems for several species. Additionally, this practice ultimately saves money. Secretary Bernhardt was very knowledgeable on the subject and commended St. Marks, the nation’s preeminent prescribed burn training center, for pioneering the use of fires as a routine treatment mechanism,” said Congressman Dunn.

Congressman Dunn continued, “I’m grateful to Secretary Bernhardt for taking the time to visit our district and for being so receptive to what my constituents had to say about the recovery process and how the Department of Interior can help. This was an outstanding week, and I firmly believe good things will come from what we’ve seen.”