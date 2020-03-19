Congressman Dunn helps expedite transportation of emergency supplies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced that they’ve expanded their national emergency declaration for commercial vehicles delivering relief in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“Yesterday, I spoke with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Acting Administrator Jim Mullen to address gaps in the grocery supply chain given the increased demand for supplies in the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Following my call, FMCSA issued an expanded national emergency declaration to provide additional regulatory relief to commercial vehicle drivers transporting emergency supplies in response to the nationwide COVID-19 outbreak. This is great news for all Americans who are relying on important medical supplies, food, and household goods.”

FMCSA’s emergency declaration is the first time the Agency has issued nation-wide relief. This declaration will help meet medical supplies and equipment, hand sanitizer, soap, masks, disinfectants, food, paper products, and other groceries for emergency restocking of distribution centers or stores.

Read the FULL announcement from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) here.