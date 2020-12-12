Congressman Dunn credits Operation Warp Speed with rapid vaccine development

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Friday, Representative Neal Dunn, M.D. (FL-02) made the following statement following the Food & Drug Administration (FDA)’s emergency use authorization approval of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE.

“This is a monumental step in our fight against COVID-19. The Trump Administration’s Operation Warp Speed played an instrumental role in supporting the development of this safe and effective vaccine. Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine has a 95% efficacy rate and will entail two doses that are administered 21 days apart. The company plans to distribute about 25 million doses in the U.S. by the end of the year – if you do not receive a vaccine immediately following its release, there are more on the way. I’ve been in close communication with the Governor’s Office regarding distribution and will continue working with the state and my district to ensure my constituents receive the most updated information on the vaccines.”