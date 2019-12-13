Congressman Dunn comments on Florida vs. Georgia Special Master’s Recommendation

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement after U.S. Circuit Judge Paul Kelly Jr. of New Mexico issued his findings in the Florida vs. Georgia water wars case, siding with Georgia:

“Judge Kelly’s recommendation is very disappointing and completely ignores the decades of damage that Georgia’s water use has had on families and the ecosystem in Florida. Last year, the Supreme Court recognized that Florida has been harmed as a result of decreased water flow to the ACF River Basin. They established that Georgia’s unchecked and excessive water usage has harmed Florida and cost us jobs, particularly in our oyster industry. I trust that the Supreme Court will stand by their previous acknowledgment and ensure Florida gets its fair share of water.”

Judge Kelly recommended that the Supreme Court reject Florida’s request to impose water usage limits on Georgia through 2050. The case will now head back to the Supreme Court for a decision.

Congressman Dunn has been working from his first days in Congress to seek an equitable solution for the communities along the Apalachicola River and Bay. In February of 2017, Dr. Dunn questioned the Corps of Engineers about the ACF River Basin. He also led a letter, signed by the entire Florida House delegation, to the Corps calling for it to halt implementation of the Water Control Manual immediately and meet with stakeholders. In July of 2017, Dr. Dunn led a letter, signed by the entire Florida House delegation, urging President Trump to ensure the Corps takes a neutral role and refrains from intervening in Florida v. Georgia.