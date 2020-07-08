Congressman Dunn applauds U.S. Supreme Court’s Little Sisters of the Poor decision

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. released the following statement following the U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding the Little Sisters of the Poor and the Affordable Healthcare Act requirement to include contraceptive and abortion drug coverage in employee healthcare plans.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision is not just a win for religious liberty, but also life. For too long, Obama-era mandates have strangled religious groups like the Little Sisters of the Poor. This is unconstitutional. I am proud to have joined my colleagues earlier this year in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to protect the sanctity of life and preserving religious liberty. Our Constitution ensures that no group, or individual, is punished for standing by their religious principles, and I stand by the Constitution.”

The U.S. Supreme Court voted 7-2 in favor of the Little Sisters of the Poor. This ruling exempts the group from these mandates and allows them to continue serving the elderly and poor without crippling fines.

Congressman Dunn joined colleagues earlier this year in signing an Amicus Brief to the Supreme Court of the United States urging the protection of religious liberty for the Little Sisters of the Poor. Read the Amicus Brief here.