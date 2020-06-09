Congressional Art Competition winner

Marianna High School Junior Wins Art Competition for Second District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) announced Charity King of Marianna High School as the winner of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition for the Second Congressional District of Florida. Charity’s artwork, titled “Artemis, Goddess of Wild Animals,” is a chalk pastel portrait depicting a soft and affectionate embrace between a woman and young goat.

“Each year, I’m amazed by the talented young artists we have in the Second District. Charity’s artwork is one that all Americans can connect with. Florida’s 2nd District is home to a thriving agricultural industry and this artwork reflects our deeply held family farm experience. Charity’s painting encapsulates gentleness, warmth, and peace. With the chaotic year we’ve had thus far, I find her work reassuring and inspiring,” said Dr. Dunn. “I look forward to seeing her artwork hanging in the Capitol for visitors from across the country to see. This decision could not have been easy for the judges. I’m proud of every participant and I encourage you all to keep expressing your artistic visions that inspire all of us, including those who don’t share your artistic ability. Now, more than ever we need your creativity and insights. ”

This year, Congressman Dunn’s office received over 20 submissions from across the district and the competition was judged by local art professionals. Second place was awarded to Meagan Pelham of Marianna High School, for her painting titled “Me and My Chevy.” The 3rd place winner was Julia C. Hudson of Lawton Chiles High School with her sketch titled “At His Feet.” Honorable Mention was awarded to Gracie Shields of Marianna High School with her pastel and watercolor piece titled “Vintage Allure.”

The 2020 Competition Winner Charity King said, “I am speechless and extremely grateful to have been given this honor. Thank you to Congressman Neal Dunn for his support and to my art teacher, Dr. Jerri Benton, for pushing me to be my best. Moving around a lot as a child and growing up in another country where English was not the primary language never allowed me the opportunity to make many friends. However, we were always surrounded by animals, which brought me a sense of peace. My artwork, “Artemis, Goddess of Wild Animals,” is meant to reflect that feeling.”

“Charity is a quiet, unassuming young lady who is passionate about her artwork and works diligently to improve her skills. It was a joyous moment to share Charity’s reaction to Congressman Dunn’s phone call telling her about her win. She immediately shed tears of joy and my heart jumped with joy right along with hers,” said Marianna High School Art Teacher Dr. Jerri Benton.

The United States House of Representatives sponsors this competition each spring to recognize and honor talented young artists from each congressional district across the country. The winning piece will be hung in the United States Capitol along with artwork from each of the Congressional Districts across the country. The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 and since then more 650,000 young artists have been involved.