JoAnn Cone, 86, of Bonifay, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Arnold Cone and Lora Wattenbarger Cone Bullington; by her twin sister, Ann Cone Larson; and her brother, Charles “Bill” Bullington.

She is survived by her brother-in-law Reginald ‘Bud’ Larson; her sister-in-law Julia Bullington; her nephew Peter Larson and his wife Stacie; and her nephew Ernest Clasing, his wife Kara, and their two children.

A Bonifay native, JoAnn spent over thirty-seven years of service with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and returned to Bonifay in retirement; she loved to play hymns on her piano and was a long time pianist, organist, and choir member in Maryland and Sunday School teacher at Bonifay First Baptist Church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Kiwanis Club of Bonifay’s Chipola Scholarship. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.