Collins obit

James Ryner Collins, age 71, of Vernon, FL, passed from this life on Friday, April 23, 2021 at his home.

He was born on June 17, 1949 in Macon, GA, to the late James L. Collins and Mable (Brown) Collins.

James was a member of the United States Navy and was a member of Live Oak Baptist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marcia Ann Collins of Vernon, FL, one step son, Kenneth Houseman and partner Brian of Portland, OR, one step daughter, Jessica Linker and husband Donald of Fayetteville, NC, brother, Ricky L. Collins and Lyn of Macon, GA, three grandchildren, Logan, Rylee and Gabriel Linker, nephew, Andy Holloway of Panama City Beach, FL, brother in law, Joe Jones and family of Buford, GA and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL, is in charge of arrangements.