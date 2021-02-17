Colletti obit

Daniel Alon Colletti, age 66, of Bonifay, FL, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. He was born on April 1, 1954 in New Orleans, LA to the late Alon J. Colletti and Edna (Dasinger) Colletti.

Dan was a 1972 graduate of Dothan High School, attended Chipola Junior College, and completed his BA degree at William Carey College in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He furthered his education at Southwestern Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. Dan served the Lord in music ministry for forty-four years, 38 of which were at First Baptist Church Chipley. As minister to the senior adults, Dan made many special memories traveling with the group who were each so important to him. In the Chipley community, Dan served in Emergency Management, as a local food pantry organizer, a volunteer firefighter, and as president of the Optimist Club. Dan was always making new friends and never met a stranger. He enjoyed camping with his family, woodworking, breakfasts with his friends, and Sunday naps.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Jesse Colletti and one sister, Chanda Watkins.

Survivors include, his loving wife, Jenny (Swindle) Colletti of Bonifay, FL, two daughters, Molly Bridges and husband Slade of Pelham, AL, Brennis McDaniel and husband James of Jay, FL, two sisters, Beth Parker and Fern Buntyn both of Mississippi and one brother in law, David Watkins of Mississippi. Dan also had four grandchildren, Clara Jane Bridges, Sloan Bridges, Mae Bridges, and Audrey Bodiford.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Chipley. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:30 P.M. with funeral service to follow. Reverend Mike Orr will be officiating. Interment will follow at Bonifay City Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.