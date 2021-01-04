Collapsed roof traps workers

Washington County Dispatch Center received a call on January 4 at approximately 4:10 p.m. regarding persons trapped under a possible collapsed roof at a building on the corner of Jackson Avenue and Main Street in Chipley.

First responders from the Chipley Fire and Police Departments, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County EMS arrived on scene and discovered that demolition had been taking place in the buildings and during this time the roof where personnel were present had collapsed, entrapping three workers under the rubble.

First responders were able to free all the workers from the collapse. Two sustained injuries due to the incident and were considered to be serious in nature. One worker was deceased at the time of recovery.

Names have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.