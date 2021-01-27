Ms. Mitty Jewel Cody, age 66, of Cottonwood, Alabama went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2021 in Dothan, Alabama.

Mitty is survived by her siblings: Connie B. Cody, Jr. (Mae Rose), Alexander Cody all of Dothan, Alabama, Charles Lee Cody and Daniel Cody (Rosie) all of Cottonwood, Alabama, Ernestine Russell of Dothan, Alabama, Ida Jones (Theron) and Sharon Cody all of Cottonwood, Alabama; uncles and aunt: Nathaniel Britt of Warrenton, GA and the Reverend James H. Cody (Catherine) of Dothan, Alabama; brothers-in-law: George Stringer of Cottonwood, Alabama and Izell McKinnie of Killeen, Texas; a special friend, Clyde Mae Baldwin numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Public visitation, walk-through with facial covering and social distancing required, 4-6 PM, Thursday, January 28, 2021 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

A celebration of life at 11 AM, Friday, January 29, 2021, from the Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Cottonwood, Alabama under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.