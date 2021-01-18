Cobb arrested for DUI

During the early morning hours of January 17, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parking in the middle of Highway 71 in the Greenwood area.

Upon arrival in the area, deputies found a Dodge pickup truck sitting in the middle of the roadway with the engine running. Deputies attempted to make contact with the single occupant, who was seated behind the wheel, passed out and holding a beer can. After being awoken by the deputies the driver began to wake and removed their foot from the break pedal and the truck began rolling at a slow pace down the roadway. One of the deputies continued to run alongside the truck beating on the window and giving commands for the driver to put the vehicle in park. The truck continued to travel towards a ditch before the driver corrected the course of direction and traveled along side of the roadway nearly hitting several mail boxes and a pole.

The driver eventually came to a stop where deputies were able to make contact and identified her as Erica Cobb. While speaking with Cobb she made the excited utterance she had drank about a six pack this evening. Deputies had Cobb exit the vehicle and perform field sobriety exercises. Based on the evaluations of the deputies Cobb was placed under arrest for driving under influence of alcohol. Later on at the Jackson County Correctional Facility Cobb was afforded an opportunity to provide lawful samples of her breath but refused to do so. Cobb was released to the custody of the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

Sheriff Edenfield, on behalf of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, would like to thank the concerned citizen who provided the information to the dispatch center. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to keeping this community and its citizens safe.

Arrested:

Erica Nicole Cobb, 35 years of age, Resident of Greenwood, FL

Charges:

Driving Under Influence (Alcohol)