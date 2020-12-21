Co-op Honors Employees

GRACEVILLE – This year, Patty Grantham, Supervisor of Member Services in the Bonifay district office was named Administrative Employee of the Year by her peers. Grantham was chosen to receive this award by her co-workers because she best exemplifies the following traits: personality, punctuality, safety habits, team work, flexibility and outstanding performance on the job. She has worked at WFEC for 33 ½ years, beginning her career as a night service clerk in the Graceville office. In her role as Supervisor of Member Services, Grantham performs a variety of duties including working with members by answering questions about their bills, checking service orders, assisting in the service center, helping members complete online applications, creating service orders, updating member information, filling in as a cashier, and much more. She has been married to Donnie Grantham for 44 years, and they have three children, Jeremy (41), married to Melanie; Jared (37), married to Laura; and Jacob (32), married to Anita. She has 8 grandchildren who are the loves of her life. In her free time, she enjoys camping and traveling, crafting with her Cricut machine, sewing with her embroidery machine, scrapbooking, reading and being with her family.

“I am humbled and honored that I was selected for this award. My work family is very special to me and I have made many close friendships during my years here. I have been extremely blessed,” said Grantham.

Employees also chose an Engineering & Operations Employee of the Year with Wes King taking home that honor.

He was selected by his co-workers to receive this award because he best exemplifies the following traits: personality, punctuality, safety habits, team work, flexibility and outstanding performance on the job.

King, the cooperative’s GIS Coordinator, is responsible for overseeing the GIS (mapping) and radio communications for the cooperative. He updates and maintains mapping data used when dispatching and staking, designs and prints maps for the engineering and right-of-way departments and updates and maintains staking software. He also updates and maintains radio communications for the entire WFEC service area including tower sites, mobile, and portable radios. King began his employment with WFEC in 2006 working part-time delivering appliances and became full-time in 2012. He is married to Samantha and they have three sons, Cole (14), Landon (13) and Hudson (4). In his free time, King enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

“I feel very honored and humbled to be selected by my co-workers, who are also my friends, for such a high honor,” said King.

Freddy Wood, from the Bonifay district; Wesley Duboise from the Sneads district and Candace Croft from the Graceville district were each honored with Outstanding Service Awards. These employees were chosen to receive these awards because they best exemplify the following traits: personality, punctuality, safety habits, team work, flexibility and performance on the job.