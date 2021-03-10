Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-65 (Clemency Order Regarding Remission of Fines).
STATE OF FLORIDA
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
executive order number 21-65
(Clemency Order Regarding Remission of Fines)
WHEREAS, a categorical, statewide remission of fines related to COVID-19 restrictions is warranted in light of the unprecedented local government restrictions imposed on individuals and businesses over the course of the past year; and
WHEREAS, on March 10, 2021, the Board of Executive Clemency approved the Governor’s proposal to categorically remit all fines related to local government COVID-19 restrictions.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, as Governor of Florida, by virtue of the authority vested in me under Article IV, Section 8(a) of the Florida Constitution, promulgate the following Executive Order:
Section 1. I hereby remit any fines imposed between March 1, 2020, and March 10, 2021, by any political subdivision of Florida related to local government COVID-19 restrictions.
Section 2. This Executive Order remits the fines described in Section 1 for individuals and businesses alike.
Section 3. This Executive Order shall serve as a defense to the collection of the fines described in Section 1.
Section 4. This Executive Order does not apply to any COVID-19-related orders or enforcement taken by the State.
Section 5. This Executive Order does not remit any fines imposed on assisted living facilities, hospitals, or other healthcare providers.
Section 6. This Executive Order does not create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the State, its departments or agencies, or its officers, employees, or agents.