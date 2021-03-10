Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-65 (Clemency Order Regarding Remission of Fines).

STATE OF FLORIDA

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

executive order number 21-65

(Clemency Order Regarding Remission of Fines)

WHEREAS, a categorical, statewide remission of fines related to COVID-19 restrictions is warranted in light of the unprecedented local government restrictions imposed on individuals and businesses over the course of the past year; and

WHEREAS, on March 10, 2021, the Board of Executive Clemency approved the Governor’s proposal to categorically remit all fines related to local government COVID-19 restrictions.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, as Governor of Florida, by virtue of the authority vested in me under Article IV, Section 8(a) of the Florida Constitution, promulgate the following Executive Order:

Section 1. I hereby remit any fines imposed between March 1, 2020, and March 10, 2021, by any political subdivision of Florida related to local government COVID-19 restrictions.

Section 2. This Executive Order remits the fines described in Section 1 for individuals and businesses alike.

Section 3. This Executive Order shall serve as a defense to the collection of the fines described in Section 1.

Section 4. This Executive Order does not apply to any COVID-19-related orders or enforcement taken by the State.

Section 5. This Executive Order does not remit any fines imposed on assisted living facilities, hospitals, or other healthcare providers.