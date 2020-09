The Washington County School District will be in session Monday, September 21, 2020. There are some areas of the county that are still impassable and the School District is working with the Washington County Emergency Operations Center to monitor those. The roads that are currently closed are listed on our website. Please be safe and aware as you travel through the county. Some bus routes will be modified and further information will be coming this afternoon (Sunday, 9/20/20) for those affected.