The City of Chipley has elected to close its office effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020 until April 1, 2020. This is to help reduce potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus for our employees and our citizens, and to assist our nation’s preventative efforts.

Although City Hall will be closed to the public, it will remain open to conduct business via phone and drive thru. Payments can be made by citizens either in the drive thru or online.