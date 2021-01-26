City of Chipley announcements

The Chipley City Council and the Chipley Redevelopment Agency (CRA) will hold a special workshop on Thursday, February 4, at 5 p.m. The workshop will be held at the Washington County Commission Board Room, 1331 South Blvd., Chipley, and via Zoom webinar.

The Chipley City Council will hold a meeting on Tuesday, February 9, at 6 p.m. at the Washington County Commission Board Room and via Zoom webinar.

Chipley City Offices will be closed Monday, February 15, in observance of Presidents’ Day.

The Chipley Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Thursday, February 25, at 3 p.m. at the Washington County Commission Board Room and via Zoom webinar.