City meetings

The Chipley City Council will meet June 9 at 5 p.m.

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.

When: Jun 9, 2020 05:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Topic: City Council Regular Meeting

Please use the link below to join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84692401231

Or iPhone one-tap :

US: +16465588656,,84692401231# or +13017158592,,84692401231#

Or Telephone:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799

Webinar ID: 846 9240 1231

Agenda Items.

1. Approval of Ordinance No. 962 (Public Hearing) – Abandonment of Public Right-of-Way/Property. This ordinance, if approved, will abandon two small areas of public right-of-way/property at the old K.C.’s Restaurant building, and revert ownership of the property to the adjoining property owner.

2. Approval of Resolution No. 20-21 – Annual Election. This resolution, if approved, will approve the election qualifying dates of July 6-10, 2020 and election dates of September 1, 2020, and if necessary September 22, 2020.

3. Approval of Award of RFQ No. 2020-01 for Engineering and Consulting Services for FDEO Rural Infrastructure Fund Grant – David H. Melvin, Inc. This will award RFQ 2020-01 to David H. Melvin, Inc. This grant would conduct a study to assess the best potential sites, offer recommendations for site preparation, and the type and size of photovoltaic equipment necessary to supply the project.

4. Approval of Reappointment of CRA Board Member – Heather Lopez. This would reappoint Heather Lopez for a four-year term beginning June 15, 2020.

5. Approval of Washington County Library Request – Sidewalk Obstacle Course. This would approve the library to paint a temporary obstacle course on their sidewalks for the youth in the area to enjoy during the summer.

The Chipley Planning & Zoning Committee will meet June 25 at 3 p.m.