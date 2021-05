The City of Chipley is happy to announce that effective April 30 the City of Chipley administration offices will be moved back to City Hall, located at 1442 Jackson Avenue in Chipley.

The administration offices can be utilized by walk-in services, drive-thru services, online services, as well as by telephone.

The utility payment drop box located at City Hall can also now be used for payments.

If you have any questions, please contact City Hall during business hours at 850-638-6350.