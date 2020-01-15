City Council meeting

The Chipley City Council met on Tuesday, January 14, for their monthly meeting.

The following items were approved.

Ordinance No. 959 (first reading) – Amendment to Chapter 2 – Sale of Municipal Real Property. This Ordinance will amend Chapter 2 for the Sale of Municipal Real Property, to include an exception for property that is located in an Industrial Zoning Classification and promotes economic development.

Resolution No. 20-09 – CRA Procurement for Professional Services. This resolution will limit the procurement of professional services for the Executive Director to an amount not to exceed $2,500.00, without additional approval by the City Council.

Resolution No. 20-10 – FDOT M-SCOP Application Submission – Pecan Street. This resolution will allow the submission of an application for funding for the Municipal Small County Outreach Program for Pecan Street.

Special Event Application – Easter Egg Hunt. The Easter Egg Hunt will be held, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 5:30 – 7:30 pm at Shiver’s Park.