Citizen tips lead HCSO to vehicle theft suspects

HOLMES COUNTY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has charged two subjects in connection to a vehicle that was stolen and then recovered at the beginning of August.

Deputies first responded Thursday, August 6, to a local automotive shop, where a truck left for repair had been stolen. HCSO later sought the public’s assistance by posting photos of the truck on social media, and a citizen called Saturday, August 8, to report seeing the truck abandoned at the end of Boat Ramp Road. The vehicle was recovered, and the investigation continued into the theft.

Another citizen tip made to the Bonifay Police Department Sunday, September 27, assisted investigators in identifying the suspects as 27-year-old Brandon Charles Lee Thomas of Bonifay and 53-year-old Robert Jack Hippler of Caryville.

Warrants have been obtained for Thomas and Hippler, who are each charged with grand theft of a vehicle. Thomas is currently in the Holmes County Jail on unrelated charges.

Sheriff John Tate would like to thank local citizens for coming forward with information regarding this case.