Cioffi obit

Clara M. Cioffi, age 88, of Wausau, FL, passed from this life at Jackson Hospital on Sunday night, August 30, 2020.

She was born on December 13, 1931 in Deerfield, FL, to the late Thelma Wheeler.

Along with her mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Erasmo Cioffi, one son, Robert Walker and three daughters, Roberta Walker, Resa Heimer, Susan Ursl.

She is survived by her son, Frank Walker and wife Elizabeth of Wausau, FL, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, is in charge of arrangements.

