Ciesla obit

Margaret A. Ciesla, age 44, of Sunny Hills, FL passed from this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home.

She was born on July 24, 1975 to Jozef Ciesla and Helen Warpecha in Poland.

She has been a resident of Washington County with her parents for the past year moving from Chicago, IL. She is also a member of the St. Theresa Catholic Church of Sunny Hills.

She is survived by her parents Jozef and Helen Ciesla and her brother, Christopher Ciesla of Chicago, IL.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Father Paul Moody officiating. Visitation was held from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at the church. Interment followed at Calvary Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

