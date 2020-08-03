Cianelli obit

Clara Jean Cianelli, age 78 of Sunny Hills, went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2020 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Clara was born on September 2, 1941 in Bluefield, West Virginia to Luther and Nannie B. (Doss) Welch. A resident of the Florida Panhandle since 1975, Clara was known as a caring soul and was welcoming to all. She enjoyed birdwatching and gardening. Of all of her favorite things to do spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren is what she cherished the most. It has been said that there was nothing that Clara couldn’t do!

She was preceded in death by her husband: Frank J. Cianelli Jr.; parents: Luther and Nannie Welch; siblings: Al, Bill, and Bonnie.

She is survived by her children: Frank Cianelli III and wife Kimberly of Marianna, Florida, Marta Butkowksi and husband David of Lynn Haven, Florida, Sandi Morris and husband Dewayne of New Brockton, Alabama; grandchildren: Vincent, Chris, Melissa, Caleb, Jason, and Michael; great grandchildren: Triniti, Emma, Elijah, Sophia, and Andria; siblings: Tommy Welch, Luther Welch, Vernie Welch, Polly Scott, Judy Bullock.

Memorialization will be by cremation with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.