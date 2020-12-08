CHS Theatre Showcase

The Chipley High School Theatre Department will present a Theatre Showcase on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 7 pm. The Theatre Showcase will feature the talents of the Chipley High School theatre students as they take the stage in numerous comedy scenes, songs, and monologues. In the style of Saturday Night Live and Mad TV, this is the perfect show for any comedy lover!

General seating tickets will be available at the door on the evening of the performance only. Tickets are $10.00/adults and $5.00/students & children. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Chipley High School Theatre Department’s spring musical, The Addams Family.

Join the members of the Chipley High School Theatre Department for an evening of light-hearted fun!

For more information, contact Director of Theatre, Kevin Russell, at kevin.russell@wcsdschools.com or at chipleyhstheatre@gmail.com.