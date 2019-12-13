CHS Theatre Dept. announces cast for “Junie B. Jones: The Musical”

The Chipley High School Theatre Department, under the direction of Kevin Russell, is currently in full rehearsals for their upcoming musical production, Junie B. Jones: The Musical. Following two successful afternoon of auditions, the following students were cast: Keegan Welch as Junie B. Jones, Makayla Kopinski as Lucille, Gabe Jimenez as Herb, Hannah Patton as May, Nathanael Banta as Sheldon, Addy Bruner as Camille, Kayliana York as Chenille, Grace Armstrong as Grace, Jabriya Hargrove as Bobbi Jean Piper, Robert Kopinski as Jose, Noah Burdeshaw as Lennie, Ethan Parker as Mr. Scary, Braden Banta as Mother, Jerome Godwin III as Daddy, Julia Shaffer as Mrs. Gutzman, James ‘JT’ Cook as Mr. Woo, and Aaliyah Ulmer, Javier Mercado, Jamison Kopinski, Jenny Davenport, and Cherise McCorvey as ensemble members.

Created by Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, the team that brought you Dear Edwina, comes Junie B. Jones, The Musical – a delightful adaptation of four of Barbara Park’s best-selling books, brought to life in a genuinely comical (and not strictly-for-kids) musical developed by Theatreworks USA. Awaken a young person’s desire to read with the sassy little diva, Junie B. Jones, and her adventures in first grade.

It’s Junie B.’s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie’s friend, Lucille, doesn’t want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal,” and first grade has never been more exciting.

Featuring a tremendously lovable character and fun-filled songs, Junie B. Jones will capture audience members’ hearts just as the books captivated an entire generation of students.

Junie B. Jones: The Musical will take the stage February 20 & 21, 2020 at 7:00 pm nightly. Tickets are $10/adults and $5/students and can be purchased at the door each night. Chipley High School is located at 1545 Brickyard Road in Chipley.

For more information, e-mail chipleyhstheatre@gmail.com, or call 850-6100.