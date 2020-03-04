CHS Theatre Dept. announces cast for “Cry Wolf”

The Chipley High School Theatre Department, under the direction of Kevin Russell, is currently in full rehearsals for their upcoming children’s production, Cry Wolf.

Following two successful afternoon of auditions, the following students were cast: Noah Burdeshaw as the Wolf, Grace Armstrong as Clarrisa Pig, Gabe Jimenez as Peter, Nathanael Banta as the Hunter, Jenna Gilmore as Red, Julia Shaffer as Granny, Makayla Kopinski as Virginia Wolf, Keegan Welch as Bo Peep, Samantha Moore as Stick 1, Brick 1, and Straw 1, Robert Kopinski as Stick 2, Brick 2, and Straw 2, Aaliyah Ulmer as Stick 3, Brick 3, and Straw 3, Hayden Pavlus as Wilbur the Pig, Ethan Parker as Arnold the Pig, and Jabriyah Hargrove as Snowflake the rebel sheep. Jenny Davenport will serve as the production’s Stage Manager

After 50 years, the wolves have returned to the forest. The inhabitants of the nearby village are in an uproar—their survival depends on their flock of sheep, the wolves’ favorite food! Join a cast of characters that includes a boy named Peter, Little Red Riding Hood, the Three Little Pigs and a rebel sheep named Snowflake as they try to outwit that biggest villain of them all, the Big Bad Wolf, in this zany mash-up of bedtime favorites.

Cry Wolf, written by Catherine Bush, and presented through special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing, will take the stage for one-night-only, May 1, 2020 at 7:00 pm.

Tickets are $10/adults and $5/students and children and can be purchased at the door each night or from any cast member beginning May 18th . Chipley High School is located at 1545 Brickyard Road in Chipley.

For more information, email chipleyhstheatre@gmail.com, or call 850-6100.