CHS students receive band scholarships

Chipley High School Seniors Trevor Balkcom and Kaleb Hobbs were joined by Troy University Director of Bands Dr. Mark Walker, CHS Band Director Richard Davenport, their family, friends and school officials as they signed Letters of Intent to accept Band Scholarship Offers from Troy University. Both musicians will be Music Education Majors at Troy this fall, and look forward to being members of the world-renowned “Sound of the South” Marching Band as well.

Congratulations to these great musicians and hard-working young men!