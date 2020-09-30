CHS homecoming parade

Chipley High School Homecoming Parade News

Date, Time and Parking

The 2020 Chipley High School Homecoming Parade will begin on Friday, Oct 16, 2020 at 12:45 PM. The parade will assemble in the parking lot at the football field. Gates will open at 10:00 AM to begin assembling. Parking at the assembly area is very limited. Participants will be directed to park on the old CHS baseball field or the practice field on the west side of the stadium. The elderly and those needing assistance will be allowed to park along the fence on the south side of the staging area.

Requirements

All entries to the parade must be representing our schools, our community, civic, or political organizations and must have signage displayed on the entry indicating such representation. Entries without signage displayed will not be allowed. Drivers are responsible for the safe operation of their vehicles as well as the safety of those under their care. All vehicles and drivers must be properly licensed, registered and insured. You are responsible for the safe operation of your vehicle and your occupants.

Due to the COVID 19 virus, we ask that participants follow all CDC guidelines and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and those in their care.

Route

The parade route will be reversed this year. The parade will assemble in the parking lot of the high school football field as usually, but entries will be facing East instead of West. The West gate to the parking lot is where you will enter to line up for the parade.

The parade will exit the East parking lot gate located on Railroad Avenue. The parade will then travel East on Railroad Avenue to 2nd Street and then turn North and proceed to Church Avenue and then turn East. It will travel on Church Avenue to HWY 77 and then turn South to HWY 77 to HWY 90. From HWY 90, it will travel West to Dalton Street. At Dalton Street, it will turn North. After crossing over the railroad, it will turn East on Railroad Avenue and proceed back to the parking lot at the high school football field.

Information

There is no need to call to register your entry for the parade, but if you need additional information, you can contact Alex Webb at Chipley High School, 850-638-6100, Ext 4159 or via email at alex.webb@wcsdschools.com . Also, following Chipley High School on official social media sites will provide you with the most recent happenings at CHS.