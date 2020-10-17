CHS Homecoming Court

Chipley High School’s homecoming court was presented Friday night, October 16, prior to the game against Holmes County.
Kaleyah Watson, sponsored by Isaac Berry, was crowned 2020 Homecoming Queen.
Other senior members of the court included:
- Ty’niyah Andrews, sponsored by Damion Robinson
- Lily Bratcher, sponsored by Qua’Mauri Boston
- Scarlette Clark, sponsored by Gabe Jimenez
- Lara Grace Fleener, sponsored by Landon Paige
- Aurora Grantham, sponsored by Luke Blackmon
- Hanna Hilty, sponsored by John Taylor
- Zoe Pezanowski, sponsored by Nicholas Deon
- Sarah Grace Pippin, sponsored by Austin Granger
- Cassidy Self, sponsored by Bryan Stone
- Keegan Welch, sponsored by Trent Balcom