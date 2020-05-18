CHS graduation activities

Chipley High School will participate in the following graduation activities this week …

Baccalaureate Service will be Wednesday, May 20th @ 7:30 p.m. at the Phillip Rountree Stadium.

Graduation will be held on Thursday, May 21st @ 8:00 p.m. at Phillip Rountree Stadium. A ticket will be required to enter the gates.

A graduation processional will take place downtown beginning at 7:00 p.m. Graduates will meet at the school at 6:30 p.m. on graduation night to line up their car for the procession to the stadium.

Social distancing is still required at the stadium, on the field and in the stands. Please adhere to current social distancing standards set forth by the state.