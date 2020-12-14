Chipley High School FFA member Jay Register was recognized as the 2020 Joe Carothers Memorial Scholarship winner. Jay caught a calf at the 2019 National Peanut Festival Catch-a Heifer contest. Individuals that caught a calf had to raise the calf for a year, send in quarterly reports and return the calf to the NPF the next year halter broke and exhibit.

Jay will receive a $5000 scholarship to use at a school of his choice.

Go to the Chipley FFA Facebook page and you can view the 2019 calf scramble and see where Jay actually caught his calf.