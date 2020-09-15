CHS Class of 1980 reunion information

The Chipley High School Class of 1980 has scheduled their 40th class reunion for October 16-17, to parallel this year’s CHS Homecoming events (unless CHS postpones/cancels the events due to COVID concerns).

The www.chipleyhigh1980.com site is up and running for you to elect your attendance.

Friday, October 16th:

Float Ride – 11:30 a.m. Classmates [and Family]

Attendance at Game – 6:15 p.m. Classmates [and Spouses/Family]

Class Social – After the game, Classmates [and Spouses] meet at classmates’ house for socializing

Saturday, October 17th:

Dinner – 6:30 p.m. Classmates [and Spouses] meet at TBD restaurant=

For more detailed information regarding the Class of 1980’s 40th Reunion, please visit www.chipleyhigh1980.com.