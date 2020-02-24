CHS Black History Celebration

Chipley High School’s Annual Black History Celebration will be Friday, February 28, at 8 a.m. This year, CHS will be celebrating the Untold Stories of African Americans and their Achievements in History. Chipley High School will also be presenting community achievement awards to African Americans who have contributed to the local community. The guest speaker for the event will be Mervin Jenkins who is also known as Spectac. Mervin Jenkins is a hip-hop artist who has worked with Grammy nominated producers and a host of other artists throughout his career in music. Mr. Jenkins’ service as an educator has been equally rewarding. He has worked as a middle school teacher, high school assistant principal, middle school principal, and central office administrator.

Mervin Jenkins is currently the District Strategy Consultant for Flocabulary by Nearpod. Prior to this role, Mr. Jenkins served as the Eastern Region Assistant Director at the AVID Center. He has received numerous accolades for his work in education. He was twice awarded the Zeta Phi Beta Southeastern Regional Education Award, named Tar Heel of the Week in Raleigh’s News & Observer, interviewed on NPR (The Story with Dick Gordon), and honored as Chatham County Schools Principal of the Year. In 2014, Mr. Jenkins was invited to the White House to participate in a roundtable discussion about the education of Hispanic males in the United States.

Mr. Jenkins received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Art Education at Benedict College, and his Master of Education in Secondary Education Administration at Charleston Southern University. Currently, he is pursuing an Educational Doctorate Degree in Education Leadership at Charleston Southern University, in Charleston, South Carolina where he resides with his wife, Chiffon.

As a speaker, Mervin Jenkins enjoys educating and inspiring students, parents, and educators about the importance of student learning and its direct impact on the community. His unique gift of inspiration captivates, empowers, and encourages individuals to learn without limitations.

Following the Black History Celebration, students, teachers, and visitors are invited to enjoy the CHS Media Center’s Black History Museum and Escape Room featuring the Untold Stories of African American History.