The Chipley Tigers hosted Altha in boys varsity basketball on Thursday, January 9.

Chipley was victorious by a final score of 61-49.

Scoring for Chipley were: T. Patterson 2, T. Kennedy 3, K. Hinds 1, A. Granger 12, I. Berry 27, B. Suggs 6, C. Merredith 10.

Scoring for Altha were: T. Mears 6, J. Cauley 17, M. Baxley 4, J. Vernon 3, R. Bodiford 11, S. Hert 1, S. Snark 4.