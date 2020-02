Chipley High School hosted Wewahitchka in boys basketball Friday night. In the varsity game, the Chipley Tigers defeated the Wewahitchka Gators by a final score of 62-27.

Scoring for Chipley were: T. Patterson 1, T. Kennedy 3, A. Granger 10, I. Berry 15, T. Balkcum 3, B. Suggs 10, A. Lewis 13, C. Meredith 3, T. Balkcum 2, A. Carswell 2.

Scoring for Wewa were: K. Stokes 5, M. Cole 11, J. Jenson 2, L. Hysmith 2, H. Redd 3, C. Carter 2, L. Hjort 2.