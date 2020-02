The Chipley Tigers defeated the Cottondale Hornets Friday night in Chipley by a final score of 56-45.

Scoring for Chipley were: A. Granger and I. Berry with 15 points each; C. Merredith 10; A. Lewis 9; T. Balkcom 3; and W. Taylor and B. Suggs with 2 points each.

Scoring for Cottondale were: M. Clemmons with 23 points; T. Bryant and L. Pumphrey with 9 points each; and M. Anderson with 4.

Cottondale won the JV game 65-57.