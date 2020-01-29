CHS basketball

The Chipley Tigers hosted the Bethlehem Wildcats in girls and boys basketball on Monday, January 27.

Chipley’s Lady Tigers JV team lost to Bethlehem 21-11. The Lady Tigers varsity won 46-39.

The Tiger JV won their game, and in the boys varsity game, Bethlehem won 57-43.

Monday was also Senior Night for Chipley. Senior members of the Tiger Varsity team include: Leedell Kennedy, Amari Carswell, Tanner Patterson. Senior members of the Lady Tigers team include: Julia Shiffer, Jenna Gilmore, Hannah Hailes, Jabriya Hargrove. Senior cheerleaders include: Jaden Harris, Samantha Whitaker, Lindsay Moore, Michelle Daniel, Anzli Laurel.