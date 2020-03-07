CHS baseball

The Chipley Tiger Baseball squad had an outstanding week, winning two games against Vernon and Ponce De Leon. Monday, Bryson Howard threw a five inning no-hitter in the 14-0 win for Chipley. Howard allowed only one base runner, a lead off walk in the first inning. Parker Smelcer, Caleb Wiggins and Trent Balkcom led the Tigers at the plate with 2 hits each. Bryan Stone drove in three.

Friday night Chipley hosted Ponce De Leon and earned an 8-7 win. Chipley struggled early against PDL’s outstanding pitcher, Ty Rushing. Rushing had 11 strikeouts on the night. Chipley scored three in the fifth and four in the sixth to erase a 5-1 deficit. Caleb Wiggins led the Tigers at the plate going 2-3, with a double. Carson Shores also had a double. Trent and Trevor Balkcom had 1 rbi each on the night. Will Taylor earned the win, pitching 3 2/3 inn in relief of starter Shores. Taylor allowed 4 hits, 2 earned runs, with 3 strikeouts. Bryson Howard got the save with 2 strikeouts in the 7th. Chipley will return to action next week, hosting Baldwin, Miss Tuesday. Jv at 4:00 with the varsity to follow.