Chipley High School is hosting the District 3 Class 1A Baseball Tournament this week.

Here is the schedule:

Monday 4/26/21

Game 1

Graceville vs Poplar Springs 5:00

Tuesday 4/27/21

Game 2

Cottondale vs Malone 4:00

Game 3

Winner Gm 1 vs Chipley 7:00

Thursday 4/29/21

Championship 7:00

Come out and support your team. Only FHSAA State Series passes allowed.