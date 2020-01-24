CHS band students earn honors

The fall of 2019 was a very successful season for the Chipley High School “Spirit of the Tiger” Band. In addition to entertaining at halftime and cheering on the Chipley Tigers at every football game, the band earned superior ratings at each of the three events they competed at, including a record 26th consecutive Superior Rating at FBA District Marching Assessment.

The time of year following football season is often thought of as the “off season” for the CHS Band. However, the winter months have been equally as busy for the student musicians of the Chipley High School “Spirit of the Tiger” Band. Several members of the band have recently been recognized for their excellence in musicianship.

On November 7, 2019, 18 students from the CHS Band performed as part of the Baptist College of Florida Invitational Honor Band, under the direction of BCF Professor Ron Branning. Selected for this group were Ty’Niyah Andrews, Trevor Balkcom, Nathanael Banta, Melissa Baxley, Noah Beckley, Jenny Davenport, Jade Garvin, Kaleb Hobbs, Jayla Kindelspire, Gracie Renfro, Honor Rogers, Haydn Sapp, Haylee Sapp, Natalie Spencer, Fallon Standland, Gracie Standland, John Taylor, Madison Wilson.

Florida State University hosted the 39th annual Tri-State Band Festival in December, two CHS Band students were selected to participate in as members of the Tri-State Honors Band: Seniors Fallon Standland and Madison Wilson. These students rehearsed and attended master classes presented by FSU College of Music professors over three days and then performed a concert in Tallahassee.

The Florida Bandmasters Association All-State Bands were hosted by the City of Tampa in January. CHS was represented again this year by Junior Trombonist Trevor Balkcom in the Florida High School All-State Honors Band, a select ensemble of 97 students from schools from around our state. With the financial help of the Chipley Band Boosters, Trevor traveled to Tampa to rehearse and perform with this prestigious group in early January 2020.

But the spring semester has just begun, and the members of the “Spirit of the Tiger” Band are busy preparing for the Troy University Southeastern United States Honor Bands and District Solo & Ensemble Assessment in February, followed by the annual District Concert Band Music Performance Assessment (MPA) and District Honor Band events in March.