CHS AVID Service Project

Chipley High School AVID students shared some holiday cheer at Kate Smith Elementary School with Mrs. Johnson’s third graders on Monday, December 14.

They had to create a Community Service Project, and together, they made it come alive. They arrived at 9:30 a.m. and met with the students in the cafeteria. Mrs. Johnson had prepared seven Christmas stations, and the AVID students split into groups of three to assist at each station.

Those seven stations were reading Christmas stories, making snowflakes, cutting out stockings, building ornaments, tossing rings around the candy canes, throwing modified snowballs into Frosty the snow man’s stomach, and tossing cookies into Santa’s mouth.

“To say that my AVID students and Mrs. Johnsons kids had a blast would be an understatement,” said Tracey Dudley. “We wish to thank Mrs. Clemmons & Mrs. Burdeshaw once again for allowing us the opportunity. Merry Christmas to all, and A Happy New Year.”