Christy obit

“Once there was a way to get back homeward. Once there was a way to get back home. Sleep, pretty darling, do not cry, and I will sing a lullaby.” – The Beatles

Roger Christy’s family would like to pay tribute to their loving father and devoted husband as he was greeted with open arms by his Heavenly Father.

Son of the late Edwin J. Christy and Jo Ann Christy.

Survived by his beautiful wife of 34 years, Phyliss Christy; his three children: Celina Gutierrez, Marcie Tilka, and Bryan Christy; two grandchildren and one on the way; his brother, Alan Christy along with his nieces and nephew.

Born on September 9, 1959, Roger’s pastimes included listening to music, enjoying the outdoors, and rooting for his favorite teams, the Atlanta Braves and Alabama Crimson Tide (Roll Tide!). But for Roger, building his family was his greatest joy and accomplishment.

Roger will be laid to rest March 19, 2021, next to his father, Edwin, in Graceville, FL. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida is in charge of arrangements.